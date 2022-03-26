Change coming to vacant building impacting Clovis shopping center

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- Tic Talk Salon owner Kia Lo says she moved her business to the shopping center at 30 W. Shaw because she wanted to attract more foot traffic.But with property that's sat vacant for more than a year just feet away, the move isn't what she'd imagined.Lo says, "I've seen homeless people coming in and out. I have to rush out because it's dark. I feel this is Clovis and this is a safe area, but I feel I have to leave."Lo says seeing code enforcement officers making daily rounds brings her peace of mind.When she saw the city secure the vacant storefronts with boarding, she was thrilled to learn new ownership of the vacant property could be bringing new businesses nearby.She adds, "It's empty, so once we get people in, it should bring a lot of business here again. This is Clovis."Clovis Police Corporal Jesus Santillan says, "The relief part is more for the citizens and business owners in the area. They now don't have to stare at windows that are broken and have bullet holes in them. They don't have to worry about people coming out of the building with shopping carts."Clovis Police say the property has been on their radar since April 2021. Code enforcement had been notified of a number of safety hazards and nuisance-related issues.Corporal Santillan says, "The citizen that called in had indicated that a large object had fallen onto their vehicle, and that's what prompted our investigation to begin."Several follow-ups, including a full inspection, found a multitude of violations."Safety hazard issues to an attractive nuisance to graffiti to broken windows and other violations," he said.A warning letter followed by citations were sent by certified mail to the property owner, Clovis Shaw Partners LLC, based in the Bay Area.As violations went unaddressed, fines racked up to $66,000.Corporal Santillan says, "The ceiling started coming down -- there's holes from one business to the other. There's feces on the ground -- it's an unacceptable status. Unacceptable not just for the previous owners, but unacceptable for anyone who is going to pay their fair share of a building."Council authorized a lien on the property and is working with a title company and a potential buyer on transferring the property.That could close escrow as soon as the end of this month but the hope is over the next year to see the building revamped and have businesses move in.