Breweries, food trucks prepping for Clovis Taco and Taps Trail

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- Whether you're a fan of a fruit-forward sour or more of a hazy IPA type, the taps at MachineHead Brewing are likely to please the palette."We heavily focus on craft beer and we always have a belief in quality over quantity," says Owner Rob Arabian.Arabian says on any given day, they have 5-13 different styles of beer flowing."We always have a revolving beer list," he said. "We're up to 38 different beers that we've already made."Guaranteeing a new experience every time you visit.The unique taste is paired with a unique experience, with each glass poured straight from the source.MachineHead is one of Clovis' newest breweries. While the pandemic postponed an early 2020 opening, Rob perfected his craft, which has had customers coming in since he got the green light to serve the community."We are 100% husband and wife, mom and pop brewery," he said. "We don't have any investors, we don't have any backers. We are from the roots up and the community responded well to that."Meaning an event like the Clovis Tacos and Taps trail is sure to boost business.With plenty of sunshine forecasted for the May 22 event, their covered beer garden with brand new misters will pair well with whatever is in your glass, including a pilsner brewed exclusively for trailblazers.Sponsors Fresno Street Eats and Realty Concepts say the event is to showcase the budding brew scene the Valley has to offer."The Clovis Tacos and Taps Trail, that kinda parallels our culture being the family company, so we were able to get behind it and have some fun with it," says James Isaak.You can walk The Clovis Trails between each stop or hitch a free ride on a trolley.It'll be rolling by each stop every half-hour between noon and 8 pm. You can start and end wherever you like.Taco trucks or specials will be at each stop."This allows people to not have to worry about driving, be able to enjoy themselves," Isaak said.MachineHead is one of six breweries that are going to be on tap for next weekend's event.