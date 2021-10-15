clovis unified school district

Clovis Unified adding new air filters to help reduce risk of spreading COVID-19

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- As the next defense against COVID-19, Clovis Unified is adding new air filters district-wide.

"This is just another way that we can help make sure everyone feels comfortable," says CUSD Assistant Superintendent of Facilities Denver Stairs. "We're cleaning the air with these units, turning the air over."

The filters clean the air two and a half times an hour, also cleaning out any pollutants like smoke or dust from the recent wildfires.

"The air in here when we had those really smoky days, it was really nice to come in here and not have the smoke at all," says teacher Tina Volanti.

Volanti even decided to bring her filter to life.

"I got the machine, I looked at it and I'm thinking it looks like Rosie the Robot," she said.

Adding some special touches to her filter.

"Anytime I can make those connections with kids, allow them to have something that brings them to school and makes school fun and engaging, that's what I'm going to do," she said.

The filters cost $4.9 million. The money is coming from elementary and secondary COVID relief funds.

About 2,500 units will be installed district-wide in the coming weeks.
Report a correction or typo
