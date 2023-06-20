Clovis Unified School District offering free meals for summer

Clovis Unified kicked off its free summer food program on Tuesday. Breakfast and lunch will be served at several campuses through July 13.

No identification is required, but the meals must be eaten on-site. The meals are free for students up to 18 years old.

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- Clovis Unified kicked off its free summer food program on Tuesday.

Breakfast and lunch will be served at several campuses through July 13.

The meals are free for students up to 18 years old.

Breakfast will be served at two different times, depending on the school.

It's from 8 am to 8:30 am at Fancher Creek, Jefferson, Lincoln, Pinedale, Tarpey and Temperance-Kutner Elementary schools.

Meals will also be available from 8:30 am to 9 am at Kastner Intermediate, Clovis High and Clovis Community Day school.

Lunch will be served from 10:30 am to 11 am on all campuses.

No identification is required, but the meals must be eaten on-site.