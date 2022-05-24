Clovis Unified seniors visit former elementary schools as part of tradition

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- High School graduates dressed in caps and gowns visited their elementary schools Monday as a shining example of inspiration for younger students within the Clovis Unified family.The "Parade of Graduates" tradition is a chance for graduating seniors to share in the excitement of receiving a high diploma while reuniting with the teachers who helped shape their educational journey."My favorite thing about today is that all of the staff come out to congratulate the students, take pictures with them and it's our hope that the students have those relationships that last a lifetime with our teachers, which we saw today when our students come back to say goodbye and our teachers are there hugging them and wishing them well on their future," said Maple Creek principal Gina Kismet.Clovis Unified graduating seniors were all asked to visit their former elementary schools and to reflect on the journey they experienced while offering words of encouragement for the younger students."I wanted to be here, I miss these people a lot. You kind of grow apart from these people so being back here, it was pretty fun," Marissa Scroggins said."Just being able to see all these kids again, it's great. Through hard work, dedication and keeping your grades up, you'll be able to graduate and in a couple of years, that's going to be them walking down with a cap and gown," said Sami Natafji.Sami Natafjji says he used the tools he learned at Maple Creek to parlay that into a student leadership role at Clovis West.Now the Senior Class President, in a couple of weeks, Natafji will give the graduation speech with plans to attend Fresno State in the Fall."I graduated from here from Maple Creek and I always say once a Husky, always a Husky because what we learned at Maple Creek built a foundation for where we are at high school and the success we made here kept it going."The commitment to graduate was felt through other graduating seniors as they offered advice to the next generation of Clovis Unified students."Pursue what you love and just keep working hard, just challenge yourself and it will get you far in life," said Christina Strong.