clovis unified school district

Clovis Unified parents continue to speak out against mask mandate for students

By
EMBED <>More Videos

CUSD parents continue to speak out against mask mandate for students

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- Wednesday night, student after student stepped up to the podium at the Clovis Unified school board meeting.

Then parents followed.

One mom presented the board with hundreds of letters from parents opposed to masking up.

Later, a man who spoke in favor of masks was met with vocal opposition from the crowd

Heather Wolf and Vicki Framsted say their daughters were among a group of students at Red Bank Elementary School who chose not to wear a face-covering at school and were taken to the cafeteria to do independent work instead.

"We got a text message in a group message that our kids were on stage, in the cafeteria, basically on display," Heather said.

The mothers questioned why their kids weren't taken to a more appropriate setting -- like a spare classroom.

District officials say that moving a student to an alternate learning setting is the last resort when a student refuses to wear a mask.

"Sometimes, our schools are very full and every space is taken up, so it could be the multi-purpose room, it could be the multi-purpose room's stage, which we use for classroom space sometimes," says Clovis Unified Spokesperson Kelly Avants.

Avants says the district's hands are tied by state rules which say masks need to stay on.

State health officials will give another update on Feb. 28 to outline how they will move forward with masks in the classroom

Clovis Unified's board is set to meet again on March 2.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationclovisface maskclovis unified school district
Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CLOVIS UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT
Mixed reactions from Valley parents on latest mask ruling for students
Buchanan High School's Lion Dance keeps tradition alive
Student bullied after school at local supermarket, mother speaks out
School psychologists within Clovis Unified vote to unionize
TOP STORIES
Young street vendor recounts being attacked on Valentine's Day
Sierra Unified School District votes to make masks optional
Evacuations ordered due to wildfire burning in Inyo County
Pilot killed in crop-dusting helicopter crash in Fresno Co. identified
Fresno man surprises vendor by buying all her Valentine's Day items
Housing Watch: Number of housing permits in Merced sees big jump
Cannabis businesses beat appeals, council rejects Chinatown dispensary
Show More
Fresno Grizzlies to pay tribute to West Coast Negro League team
Merced dairy turning cow manure into renewable energy
Valley psychologist discusses impact of masks on children
What to know as California mask mandate ends
Yosemite to require reservations during peak hours this summer
More TOP STORIES News