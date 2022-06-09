Clovis Unified educators receive 7% salary increase

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- Clovis Unified is raising wages for their staff, but some say it's not enough.Clovis Unified employees will get a 7% raise this school year. The board voted on the proposal Wednesday night."Our philosophy has always been that our people are our greatest resource and the reason our students do so well is because of the people we have surrounding our kids," said CUSD Superintendent Eimear O'Brien.The amount was decided on by the Employee Compensation Committee, a group of roughly 40 CUSD employees from all backgrounds. Bill Buettner is part of the committee and teaches at Clovis High."It's nice, it's wonderful but everyone is in the same boat, that inflation is really taking off," said Buettner.He says 7% is a good start."I'm pleased with the percentage and knowing there's more to come," added Buettner.That more to come is $12.8 million the district will also have available this school year to make certain salaries more competitive.Some say this still doesn't cut it, like the Association of Clovis Educators."Unfortunately, 7% is not enough to close the gap Clovis Unified educators experience relative to other districts," said Spokesperson for the Association of Clovis Educators Kristin Heimerdinger. "We're now among the lowest paid educators in the area.""We've never been the highest paying district around and the reason for that is because we're the lowest funded district in the county," said O'Brien. "We've always ascribed to be as competitive as possible given our finite resources."The salary increase will go into effect July 1st. Meanwhile, the Association of Clovis Educators is calling on the board to require the district to develop a 3-5 year plan to close the salary gap.