air quality

Clovis Unified cancels elementary school games, activities due to poor air quality

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Clovis Unified School District has canceled all elementary school sports games and activities scheduled for Friday for the second week in a row due to wildfire smoke impacting the air quality.

A spokesperson for Clovis Unified said right now, the cancellations will only affect elementary schools, but the district will continue to monitor air quality conditions throughout the day.

Smoke from the wildfires burning in Tulare County pushed into the Central Valley on Friday morning.

Health officials have warned that breathing in the fine particles from wildfire smoke can worsen asthma or other existing heart and lung conditions and reduce lung function.

Experts urged people to limit their time outdoors, and those who must be outside should have a fitted N95 mask to protect their lungs from particulate matter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherclovisair qualitysportssmoke
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
AIR QUALITY
Data: Many Black people in Fresno in high-risk areas for air illness
New evacuations ordered due to KNP Complex wildfires
Smoke-filled skies trigger an air quality alert, but aid firefighters
Valley air quality to remain unhealthy through at least Thursday
TOP STORIES
KNP Complex Fire: 4 hospitalized after being hit by fallen tree
Woodlake rallies around former football coach in his final days
Visalia mom sentenced to 1 year for child's death in hot car
FPU students claim discrimination as gay pride club question looms
Man drives himself to CRMC after being shot in SE Fresno, police say
Man sentenced to life in prison for killing of Kerman couple
3 teens accused of going on armed robbery spree across Fresno
Show More
Former Fresno State standout 1 of 18 ex-NBA players charged
1 killed in Fresno County crash, CHP says
Tesla moving Palo Alto headquarters to Austin
Pfizer officially asks FDA to greenlight vaccine for kids ages 5-11
Iconic sign at The Ahwahnee in Yosemite National Park returns
More TOP STORIES News