Clovis Unified cancels elementary school games, activities due to poor air quality

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Clovis Unified School District has canceled all elementary school sports games and activities scheduled for Friday for the second week in a row due to wildfire smoke impacting the air quality.A spokesperson for Clovis Unified said right now, the cancellations will only affect elementary schools, but the district will continue to monitor air quality conditions throughout the day.Smoke from the wildfires burning in Tulare County pushed into the Central Valley on Friday morning.Health officials have warned that breathing in the fine particles from wildfire smoke can worsen asthma or other existing heart and lung conditions and reduce lung function.Experts urged people to limit their time outdoors, and those who must be outside should have a fitted N95 mask to protect their lungs from particulate matter.