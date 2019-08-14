Clovis Walmart voluntarily evacuated following reports of 'unsubstantiated bomb threat'

Clovis PD and Fire have large perimeter set up around Walmart at Clovis & Herndon. PD tells me K-9 units are combing through Walmart seeing if there is any validity to bomb threat. Walmart self evacuated as a precaution. No other stores in shopping center closed. @ABC30 pic.twitter.com/Gc458uGlDx — Vanessa Vasconcelos (@VanessaABC30) August 14, 2019

Officers have responded to an unsubstantiated bomb threat at the Walmart at Clovis Ave./Herndon Ave. Customers have been evacuated from the store and we are working with store management to make sure the building is safe. Please stay out of the area, or expect delays. pic.twitter.com/HBkFDg3Jvk — Clovis Police (@ClovisPolice_CA) August 14, 2019

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Action News has learned of a heavy police presence at the Walmart in a shopping center on Clovis and Herndon Avenues in Clovis.Witnesses in the store say they were alerted of a 'code black' over the intercom, which indicates a bomb threat, and told to evacuate, causing shoppers to flee in panic.Authorities have roadways and parking lots to the shopping center blocked off. They are urging people to stay out of the area as law enforcement investigates.