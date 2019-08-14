Clovis Walmart voluntarily evacuated following reports of 'unsubstantiated bomb threat'

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Action News has learned of a heavy police presence at the Walmart in a shopping center on Clovis and Herndon Avenues in Clovis.

Witnesses in the store say they were alerted of a 'code black' over the intercom, which indicates a bomb threat, and told to evacuate, causing shoppers to flee in panic.



Authorities have roadways and parking lots to the shopping center blocked off. They are urging people to stay out of the area as law enforcement investigates.



This is a developing story. Stay with Action News for updates.

