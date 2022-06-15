66-year-old Clovis woman killed in crash in Fresno County

The woman's family members found the crash scene, nearly 24 hours after they began looking for her and reported her missing,.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A 66-year-old Clovis woman missing since Tuesday morning has been found dead in Fresno County.

The California Highway Patrol says the woman was killed after her car crashed on Auberry Road just east of Jose Basin Road. It is unclear when the crash happened.

The woman's family members, who had been searching for her since Tuesday morning, found the crash scene on Wednesday, nearly 24 hours after they reported her missing to Clovis police.

The CHP says the woman was heading west on Auberry when her car went over an embankment. They are still trying to find out when the crash happened and when the woman died.

The identity of the woman has not been released.

