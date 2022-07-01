Fresno non-profit offering $5,000 grants to 10 documentary filmmakers

That's what CMAC or the Community Media Access Collaborative is looking to help tell.
The Fresno non-profit is giving 10 locals $5,000 each to create their own documentaries.
The annual program is called The Big Tell. CMAC Executive Director Bryan Harley says the participants and the process are inspirational.
Harley says, "When you see the results of the three months of hard work these folks have put into these stories it makes you wanna go out and get involved and tell a story of your own."
Typically, CMAC receives between 70 to 80 applicants.
Zach Green is a Visalia-based filmmaker. He has submitted eight ideas since the program started in 2017.
Two of his stories were picked up.
"My advice to anyone applying is to apply for your best idea or best two ideas. They really like community-oriented stories or just stories that just enlighten us about the communities in the Central Valley." says Zach.
CMAC is looking to highlight Merced, Mariposa, Madera, Fresno, Kings and Tulare counties.
Filmmakers will each have three months to complete a five-minute documentary.
One-on-one mentorship and other resources are provided.
No experience is required.
"Don't feel like if you don't have access to equipment that you can't participate in The Big Tell and submit an idea, we will be here to help you along the way to create your film and make it a reality," Harley says.
In the last five years, CMAC has awarded $250,000 to 50 documentary filmmakers.
The goal is to help storytellers inspire the community around them for years to come.
The deadline to apply for The Big Tell is July 12th. No previous filmmaking experience is needed, and there are no age restrictions. If you would like to apply click here.