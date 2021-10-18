CMA Awards

Luke Bryan to host CMA Awards on ABC

It will mark the first time hosting for Luke Bryan, a two-time CMA Entertainer of the Year
EMBED <>More Videos

Luke Bryan to host CMA Awards on ABC

Luke Bryan has signed on to host the 55th CMA Awards, the Country Music Association and ABC announced Monday morning.

It will mark the first time hosting for Bryan, a two-time CMA Entertainer of the Year.

"The CMA Awards is one of the biggest nights of the year for country music," Bryan said in a news release. "Being asked to host the CMA Awards was definitely something I put a lot of thought into before answering. The pressure that comes along with that can be overwhelming, but knowing I get to help honor and celebrate so many of my friends, I knew it was something I couldn't turn down."

He continued: "Growing up in Georgia, I remember watching Vince Gill, Reba, Brooks & Dunn, Kenny Rogers, Barbara Mandrell, to name a few. They were so good. And then becoming a part of this amazing country music family and sitting on the front row while Brad Paisley, Carrie Underwood and Darius Rucker took the reins, all of these artists are heroes and friends, and I am honored to have my name included in this group. I'm looking forward to making it fun and memorable and using this platform to continue to make country music shine."

It's been a long time since CMAs have had a single host. Co-hosts Carrie Underwood and Brad Paisley had a 10-year run together starting in 2008. In 2019, Underwood returned as co-host with Reba McEntire, and Dolly Parton and McEntire hosted with Darius Rucker last year.

The show will be broadcast live from Bridgestone Arena in Nashville. Performers and presenters are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

EMBED More News Videos

Chris Stapleton and Eric Church will go toe-to-toe with each other at this year's CMA Awards. See the full list of 2021 CMA Award nominees.



Chris Stapleton and Eric Church led the nominations announced last month, both vying in the same five categories, including entertainer of the year. Stapleton has nominations in male vocalist, album of the year, single and song of the year, and could take home additional trophies as producer both on his album and single. Church, who put out a three-part album in April collectively called "Heart & Soul," also earned five nominations.

They join Miranda Lambert, Carrie Underwood and Luke Combs as entertainer of the year nominees. Lambert, who is also nominated for female vocalist and musical event, was already the most nominated female artist in CMA history and now ties with Brad Paisley for third in overall nominations, the CMA said in a news release.

Don't miss the 55th annual CMA Awards on ABC Wednesday, Nov. 10, at 8/7c

Check out the full list of 2021 CMA Awards nominees below:

Entertainer of the year



  • Eric Church
  • Luke Combs
  • Miranda Lambert
  • Chris Stapleton
  • Carrie Underwood


Single of the year


  • "Famous Friends" - Chris Young with Kane Brown (Producers: Corey Crowder, Chris Young; Mix Engineer: Sean Moffitt)
  • "The Good Ones" - Gabby Barrett (Producers: Ross Copperman, Zach Kale; Mix Engineers: Chris Galland, Manny Marroquin)
  • "Hell Of A View" - Eric Church (Producer: Jay Joyce; Mix Engineers: Jason Hall, Jay Joyce)
  • "One Night Standards" - Ashley McBryde (Producer: Jay Joyce; Mix Engineers: Jason Hall, Jay Joyce)
  • "Starting Over" - Chris Stapleton (Producers: Dave Cobb, Chris Stapleton; Mix Engineer: Vance Powell)


Album of the year



  • "29" - Carly Pearce (Producers: Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne and Jimmy Robbins; Mix Engineer: Ryan Gore)
  • "Dangerous: The Double Album" - Morgan Wallen (Producers: Dave Cohen, Matt Dragstrem, Jacob Durrett, Charlie Handsome and Joey Moi; Mix Engineer: Joey Moi)
  • "Heart" - Eric Church (Producer: Jay Joyce; Mix Engineers: Jason Hall, Jay Joyce)
  • "Skeletons" - Brothers Osborne (Producer: Jay Joyce; Mix Engineers: Jason Hall, Jay Joyce)
  • "Starting Over" - Chris Stapleton (Producers: Dave Cobb, Chris Stapleton; Mix Engineer: Vance Powell)


Song of the year


  • "Forever After All" - Songwriters: Luke Combs, Drew Parker, Robert Williford
  • "The Good Ones" - Songwriters: Gabby Barrett, Zach Kale, Emily Landis, Jim McCormick
  • "Hell Of A View" - Songwriters: Casey Beathard, Eric Church, Monty Criswell
  • "One Night Standards" - Songwriters: Nicolette Hayford, Shane McAnally, Ashley McBryde
  • "Starting Over" - Songwriters: Mike Henderson, Chris Stapleton


Female vocalist of the year



  • Gabby Barrett
  • Miranda Lambert
  • Ashley McBryde
  • Maren Morris
  • Carly Pearce


Male vocalist of the year



  • Dierks Bentley
  • Eric Church
  • Luke Combs
  • Thomas Rhett
  • Chris Stapleton


Vocal group of the year



  • Lady A
  • Little Big Town
  • Midland
  • Old Dominion
  • Zac Brown Band

Vocal duo of the year



  • Brooks & Dunn
  • Brothers Osborne
  • Dan + Shay
  • Florida Georgia Line
  • Maddie & Tae


Musical event of the year



  • "Buy Dirt" - Jordan Davis and Luke Bryan, Producer: Paul DiGiovanni
  • "Chasing After You" - Ryan Hurd with Maren Morris, Producers: Aaron Eshuis, Teddy Reimer
  • "Drunk (And I Don't Wanna Go Home)" - Elle King & Miranda Lambert, Producer: Martin Johnson
  • "Famous Friends" - Chris Young with Kane Brown, Producers: Corey Crowder, Chris Young
  • "Half of my hometown" - Kelsea Ballerini (featuring Kenny Chesney), Producers: Kelsea Ballerini, Ross Copperman, Jimmy Robbins


Musician of the year



  • Jenee Fleenor, fiddle
  • Paul Franklin, steel guitar
  • Aaron Sterling, drums
  • Ilya Toshinskiy, banjo
  • Derek Wells, guitar


Music video of the year



  • "Chasing After You" - Ryan Hurd with Maren Morris, Director: TK McKamy
  • "Famous Friends" - Chris Young with Kane Brown, Director: Peter Zavadil
  • "Gone" - Dierks Bentley, Directors: Wes Edwards, Travis Nicholson, Ed Pryor, Running Bear, Sam Siske
  • "Half of my hometown" - Kelsea Ballerini (featuring Kenny Chesney), Director: Patrick Tracy
  • "Younger Me" - Brothers Osborne, Director: Reid Long


New artist of the year



  • Jimmie Allen
  • Ingrid Andress
  • Gabby Barrett
  • Mickey Guyton
  • HARDY


The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentaward showsmusic newscma awardsluke bryanotrc
Copyright © 2021 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
CMA AWARDS
T.J. Osborne shares kiss with boyfriend after CMA win
See the full list of 2021 CMA Awards winners, nominees
Red carpet fashion at the CMA Awards: PHOTOS
On The Red Carpet is counting down to the 55th CMA Awards
TOP STORIES
Tulare woman celebrates Thanksgiving after 10 months in hospital
Driver escapes barrage of bullets in west central Fresno
Driver killed in rollover crash in Merced County
Driver thrown from car in crash along Hwy 168 in Fresno
Man's body found in alley in Sanger, police say
14-year-old Fresno boy gives out Thanksgiving meals to families
Many retailers closed Thanksgiving, but still expecting record sales
Show More
Man hospitalized after shooting in Sanger, police say
Fresno County working to address childhood trauma
2 families displaced after apartment fire in central Fresno
Free Thanksgiving meals served at Clovis Senior Activity Center
Fresno State routs San Jose State 40-9 in season finale
More TOP STORIES News