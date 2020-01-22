Texas teacher accused of threatening principal with gun over recommendation letter

By
TOMBALL, Texas -- A coach and teacher at a Texas high school is accused of bringing a gun to school and threatening the principal.

Mark Davis, who is listed on the school's website as social studies and theology teacher, made an initial court appearance Wednesday morning.

According to the court appearance, Davis was apparently unhappy with a recommendation written for him by the principal for a coaching job at a different school.

Davis allegedly told another teacher that he had a gun in his classroom and was also going to bring a rifle to school.

Prosecutors say Davis also told that teacher that he felt Concordia's head baseball coach discriminated against him and did not give him the assistant baseball coach job.

Davis is facing both a felony and a misdemeanor charge. He was given a $50,000 bond on the felony charge. The judge also ordered him to stay 1,000 feet away from the Concordia school, and suspended his concealed carry license.



Davis was placed on administrative leave pending an internal investigation by Concordia Lutheran High School.

A statement was posted to the school's Facebook page:
There was an incident at our school yesterday involving an instructor, Mr. Davis, who was illegally in possession of a firearm in his classroom. Mr. Davis teaches U.S. History and World Geography. Texas law is clear on this issue and we take incidents like this very seriously.

As soon as this information was brought to our attention, we took immediate action. In addition to criminal charges, Mr. Davis has been placed on administrative leave pending an internal investigation. We are cooperating fully with law enforcement in all aspects of this matter. Due to federal and state law, the information we can share at this time is limited. We will provide further information as needed; however, we felt it was important to share what we could in order to manage and dispel rumor and speculation.

Please know the safety and security of our students, our teachers and staff, and our community remains at the forefront of everything we do at Concordia Lutheran High School.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
tomballteacher arrestedthreatguns
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Second employee at Fresno's Amazon center tests positive for COVID-19
Central California coronavirus cases
Why Tulare County is seeing a spike in COVID-19 cases
Sanger opens free COVID-19 testing site
Fresno County courthouse shut down after 2 employees come in contact with COVID-19 patient
UCSF doctor fights for the lives of COVID-19 patients
How Valley businesses are evolving to cope with COVID-19
Show More
Dozens rally at City Hall to 'Open Fresno'
Fresno fitness studio Spyn Cycle shutting down
3 dead after shooting in parking lot at Golden West High School in Visalia
California launches website to locate nearby coronavirus testing sites
Fresno auto dealerships, furniture stores and others can open on May 11
More TOP STORIES News