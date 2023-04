Coalinga man arrested for allegedly engaging in sexual acts with a minor, police say

COALINGA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Coalinga Police have arrested a man accused of having sex with a minor.

25-year-old Samuel Krueger was arrested at his home on Coalinga Street near Pacifica Street.

A search warrant was served Saturday morning, during which police found several electronic devices containing evidence of the crime.

Krueger has been booked in the Fresno County Jail for charges of lewd acts with a minor and sodomy with a person under 16 years old.