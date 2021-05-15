Man arrested after high-speed chase with Coalinga police

COALINGA, Calif. (KFSN) -- A high-speed chase across several counties took a dangerous turn when a police officer's patrol car went off the roadway and overturned several times.Despite the crash, police eventually found and arrested the runaway suspect.Police responded to the Coalinga Motel on Polk Avenue following reports of a possible vehicle theft in progress on Friday.When officers tried pulling the suspect, Richard Hernandez, over, he led police on a chase that stretched into Kings County.Hernandez eventually crashed into a fence at Highway 41 near Nevada Avenue.A Coalinga Police officer in pursuit also lost control of his car, swerving into an empty canal and overturning several times.The officer and a K-9 inside that police unit got out of the overturned car safely.The officer and K-9 are said to be doing fine.Hernandez was booked on felony evasion, auto theft, DUI and endangering a peace officer charges.