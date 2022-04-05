fire rescue

Coalinga firefighters rescue litter of puppies from burning house

COALINGA, Calif. (KFSN) -- A litter of puppies is recovering after being rescued from a burning home in Coalinga.

Crews were called out to a home on 4th and Cedar on Monday when one of the firefighters heard yelping.

They found and rescued six puppies.

Paramedics quickly gave them oxygen and bandaged their singed paws.

When they were unable to contact the residents of the home, crews drove the puppies all the way to a vet hospital in Atascadero to make sure they would get the care they needed.

Once the puppies are medically cleared, they will be reunited with their owners.
