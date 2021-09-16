Coalinga-Huron Superintendent says nearly every district school was vandalized in TikTok challenge

TIKTOK CHALLENGE: A Central Valley superintendent is asking parents for help after a TikTok challenge has targeted nearly every school in her district. Students are vandalizing bathrooms & posting it on TikTok. She says students will be suspended & parents will be billed. @ABC30 pic.twitter.com/JPJhVyYvAB — Jessica Harrington (@JessicaABC30) September 15, 2021

COALINGA, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Coalinga-Huron Unified School District superintendent is calling on parents to help after nearly every school in the district was vandalized.Superintendent Lori Villanueva said the damage is part of a TikTok challenge.The district shared pictures with Action News and said students are vandalizing bathrooms by breaking soap and toilet paper dispensers.They're dumping them in the toilets and, in some cases, spraying red dye across the bathrooms.In the last three days, the district has had to replace 41 soap dispensers.Villanueva sent the following notice out to parents across the district on Tuesday:The vandalism is part of a "devious licks" or "devil licks" trend on TikTok."You know kids think they're having fun, but there are costs to me as a district, which are the clean up costs, replacing the things that they broke, the damage of, now I have to bring staff into monitor restrooms." Villanueva said.The superintendent says students caught vandalizing the school will be suspended and parents will be billed for damages and time to clean up the damage."My hopes are that the parents and the community will come together to say, 'No, we don't damage our schools because of some TikTok challenge." Villanueva said.A spokesperson from TikTok released the following statement, saying they will be removing this kind of content from their platform: