Video shows moments before suspect's dog attacked Coalinga police officer

Bodycam footage shows the officer walk up to the fence of the home and the suspect's dog breaking through it.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- New video released by the Coalinga Police Department shows the moments leading up to one of their officers being attacked by a suspect's dog.

The department said their officer was injured last week when he went to a home near Durian and Fifth to talk to a man about a disturbance earlier in the evening.

Bodycam footage shows the officer walk up to the fence of the home and the suspect's dog breaking through it.

The video cuts off just before the dog bites the officer.

Coalinga police say they've received conflicting reports about the moment the dog bit the officer, but believe the bodycam video tells the whole story.

"They posted that they had video showing the officer had entered the backyard of the home. We reviewed our bodycam footage, which contradicts her statement," said Coalinga Police Chief Darren Blevins.

Police say they're still waiting to see the alleged footage of officers going in the backyard.

After the officer was attacked, a second officer was forced to shoot the dog to protect his partner, officials said.

The animal was injured but ran off. It has not yet been found.

The injured officer needed staples for his arm, but he is already back on the job.
