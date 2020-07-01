CHSU's new College of Osteopathic Medicine opens in Central Valley

The opening of the California Health Science University, College of Osteopathic Medicine, marks a historic milestone for the Central Valley and for the medical field as a whole.This new school located off Temperance and Highway 168 is the first of its kind locally and only the third in the entire state.On Tuesday, the school was virtually unveiled for the world to see.What sets CHSU apart from the other medical schools is its pathway in Osteopathic Medicine, a hands-on approach helping patients achieve a high level of wellness by focusing on health education and disease prevention.In addition, they also offer a Doctor of Pharmacy Program.The school has been several years in the making and after breaking ground in 2018, the two-story facility was completed just two years later."Every time I came to see it as it was being built it looked bigger and bigger and grander and more beautiful than I could have ever imagined," said CHSU dean John GranetoGraneto said nearly 4,000 students applied for this year, but only 75 were admitted.30% are local while the others are from other parts of California. They start in just three weeks.Because of COVID-19, the school's capacity has been cut in half to promote physical distancing."We installed 75 hand sanitizer stations at the entrance of each classroom and bathroom," he said.Graneto said there is a major need for medical professionals on a local scale.Through the new school, they'll try to meet demands by creating and retaining local talent."We have to improve the number of doctors that practice in the valley and this is the best way to do that, to grow your own," he said.Even though they just opened the school, officials are already looking over admission applications for next year's class.