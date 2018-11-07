FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --A special treat by one of California's most influential writers.
Poet, author and Fresno City College graduate, Gary Soto, led personal tours at the museum named after him at his Alma mater on Wednesday.
Born and raised in Fresno, Soto is a highly-regarded poet and author of children's books.
Many of his stories draw from his childhood in the Central Valley.
His books include "Too Many Tamales," "Chato's Kitchen," and "Baseball in April."
"The Gary Soto Museum" is located in Fresno City College's Old Administration Building."
Soto now lives in Berkeley but says he likes to lead a tour through the museum monthly.
Soto attended Fresno City College and earned an Associate's degree in English in the early 1970's.
He continued his educational goals by getting a Bachelor's degree in English from Fresno State, and later earning a Master's of Fine Arts degree from UC Irvine in 1976.
Learn more about the museum here