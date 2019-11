All the Veterans Day events being held in the Central Valley this year

FRESNO COUNTY

MERCED COUNTY

MARIPOSA COUNTY

KINGS COUNTY

TULARE COUNTY

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- From parades to pinning ceremonies to pancake breakfasts, here's a list of all the ways veterans are being honored across the Central Valley on Monday.Event name: Veterans Day ParadeDate: Monday, Nov 11, 2019Time: 10:00A.M-1:00P.M.Location: Downtown FresnoEvent Info: Join us as Clawson Motorsports honors all military who have, or are currently serve our country, at the Fresno Veterans Day Parade in Downtown Fresno on November 11th.For more information, click here Event name: Veterans Day CelebrationDate: Monday, Nov 11, 2019Time: 2:00P.M-1O:00P.M.Location: VFW Post 8900, 3585 N Blythe Ave, Fresno CAEvent Info: Join us after the Central Valley Veterans Day Parade for a free luncheon. This event is open to the public.For more information, click here Event name: Veterans Pinning CeremonyDate: Monday, Nov 11, 2019Time: 2:00 P.M.Location: The Windham Senior Living Community 1100 E Spruce, Fresno CAEvent Info: The Windham Senior Living will recognize our resident veterans with a Pinning Ceremony at our flag pole. The Fresno State Air Force Color Guard will introduce the ceremony with a flag raising and speech. Each veteran will be recognized for their years and branch of service, and a family or staff member will honor them with a commemorative pin.For more information, click here Event name: Honoring the Hmong SGUsDate: Monday, Nov 11, 2019Time: 9:00A.M-1:00P.M.Location: Downtown FresnoEvent Info: Please bring your family out and honor the Hmong SGUs who have served alongside the CIA and sacrificed countless lives to rescue US pilots, which paved the way for Hmong families to be welcomed here to America as refugees.For more information, click here Event name: Veterans DayDate: Monday, Nov 11, 2019Time: 7:00 A.M-2:00 P.M.Location: Clovis Veterans Memorial District, 808 4th St, Clovis, CAEvent Info: Join us as the Clovis Veterans District celebrates Veterans Day! It'll be a fun-filled event to honor those who have served, and are currently serving our nation.For more information, click here Event name: Veterans Day Family Stroller StridesDate: Monday, Nov 11, 2019Time: 9:00 A.M-10:00 P.M.Location: Railroad Park, 805 N. Peach Ave, Clovis CAEvent Info: It'll be a fun-filled event to honor those of have served and are currently serving our nation.For more information, click here Event name: Clovis Veterans Day PancakesDate: Monday, Nov 11, 2019Time: 7:00 A.M-11:00 A.M.Location: Clovis Memorial BuildingEvent Info: Clovis Veterans Post 3225 is having a fundraiser pancake breakfast is Monday, November 11th at the Clovis Veterans Memorial Building.Event name: Veterans Day Parade Downtown MercedDate: Monday, Nov 11, 2019Time: 1:00 P.M.Location: Bob Hart Square in Downtown MercedEvent Info: Proudly presented by the Merced County Veterans Council, Human Services Agency, and United Way of Merced County.For more information, click here Event name: 7th annual Field of HonorTime: 8:00 A.M.- 8:00 P.M.Date: Monday, Nov 11, 2019-Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019Location: 3600 M St, Merced, CA 95348-2806Event Info: Please join us in walking through the ordered rows and columns of the beautiful formation of flags. This must be personally experienced to be fully appreciated. There is no cost to visit the Merced Healing Field display. Please come bringing your family, friends and associates.For more information, click here Event name: 5th Annual Healing FieldTime: 8:00 A.M.- 8:00 P.M.Date: Monday, Nov 11, 2019-Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019Location: 5119 Jessie St, Mariposa, CA 95338Event Info: The event is the perfect opportunity for all of us to remember and honor those who have become our heroes. It is an experience hard to describe, but never to be forgotten.For more information, click here Event name: Veterans Day Festival & Stand DownTime: 10:00 A.M.- 4:30 P.M.Date: Monday, Nov 11, 2019Location: Civic Park Downtown HanfordEvent Info: Car show, live music with Roadhouse, Houston Ave & Rollin' West & Rolling, Arts & Crafts, Military Closing Ceremony & Corn Hole Tournament.For more information, click here Event name: Lemoore Veterans Day ParadeTime: 6:00 P.M.- 8:00 P.M.Date: Monday, Nov 11, 2019Location: D Street, Downtown Lemoore, CA.Event Info: Parade in Downtown Lemoore.For more information, click here Event name: Veterans Day Presentation and Parade WalkTime: 9:00 A.M.- 10:15 A.M.Date: Monday, Nov 11, 2019Location: Visalia Public Cemetery, 1300 W Goshen Ave, Visalia, CA.Event Info: Veteran celebration will include raising to the flag, sing along, and parade around the cemetery.For more information, click here Event name: Porterville Veterans Day ParadeTime: 9:30 A.M.- 12:30 P.M.Date: Monday, Nov 11, 2019Location: Tulare County Stonewall DemocratsEvent Info: 6th annual Veterans Day parade.For more information, click here Event name: Veterans Day Pancake BreakfastTime: 8:00 A.M.- 11:00 A.M.Date: Monday, Nov 11, 2019Location: Park Visalia, 3939 W. Walnut Ave, Visalia, CAEvent Info: Park Visalia Assisted Living and Memory Care will serve a free pancake breakfast for veterans. All veterans will receive a free complimentary breakfast as our way of saying "thank you" for their service.For more information, click here