All the Veterans Day events being held in the Central Valley this year

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- From parades to pinning ceremonies to pancake breakfasts, here's a list of all the ways veterans are being honored across the Central Valley on Monday.
FRESNO COUNTY
Event name: Veterans Day Parade
Date: Monday, Nov 11, 2019
Time: 10:00A.M-1:00P.M.
Location: Downtown Fresno
Event Info: Join us as Clawson Motorsports honors all military who have, or are currently serve our country, at the Fresno Veterans Day Parade in Downtown Fresno on November 11th.
Event name: Veterans Day Celebration
Date: Monday, Nov 11, 2019
Time: 2:00P.M-1O:00P.M.
Location: VFW Post 8900, 3585 N Blythe Ave, Fresno CA
Event Info: Join us after the Central Valley Veterans Day Parade for a free luncheon. This event is open to the public.
Event name: Veterans Pinning Ceremony
Date: Monday, Nov 11, 2019
Time: 2:00 P.M.
Location: The Windham Senior Living Community 1100 E Spruce, Fresno CA
Event Info: The Windham Senior Living will recognize our resident veterans with a Pinning Ceremony at our flag pole. The Fresno State Air Force Color Guard will introduce the ceremony with a flag raising and speech. Each veteran will be recognized for their years and branch of service, and a family or staff member will honor them with a commemorative pin.
Event name: Honoring the Hmong SGUs
Date: Monday, Nov 11, 2019
Time: 9:00A.M-1:00P.M.
Location: Downtown Fresno
Event Info: Please bring your family out and honor the Hmong SGUs who have served alongside the CIA and sacrificed countless lives to rescue US pilots, which paved the way for Hmong families to be welcomed here to America as refugees.
Event name: Veterans Day
Date: Monday, Nov 11, 2019
Time: 7:00 A.M-2:00 P.M.
Location: Clovis Veterans Memorial District, 808 4th St, Clovis, CA
Event Info: Join us as the Clovis Veterans District celebrates Veterans Day! It'll be a fun-filled event to honor those who have served, and are currently serving our nation.
Event name: Veterans Day Family Stroller Strides
Date: Monday, Nov 11, 2019
Time: 9:00 A.M-10:00 P.M.
Location: Railroad Park, 805 N. Peach Ave, Clovis CA
Event Info: It'll be a fun-filled event to honor those of have served and are currently serving our nation.
Event name: Clovis Veterans Day Pancakes
Date: Monday, Nov 11, 2019
Time: 7:00 A.M-11:00 A.M.
Location: Clovis Memorial Building
Event Info: Clovis Veterans Post 3225 is having a fundraiser pancake breakfast is Monday, November 11th at the Clovis Veterans Memorial Building.
MERCED COUNTY
Event name: Veterans Day Parade Downtown Merced
Date: Monday, Nov 11, 2019
Time: 1:00 P.M.
Location: Bob Hart Square in Downtown Merced
Event Info: Proudly presented by the Merced County Veterans Council, Human Services Agency, and United Way of Merced County.
Event name: 7th annual Field of Honor
Time: 8:00 A.M.- 8:00 P.M.
Date: Monday, Nov 11, 2019-Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019
Location: 3600 M St, Merced, CA 95348-2806
Event Info: Please join us in walking through the ordered rows and columns of the beautiful formation of flags. This must be personally experienced to be fully appreciated. There is no cost to visit the Merced Healing Field display. Please come bringing your family, friends and associates.
MARIPOSA COUNTY
Event name: 5th Annual Healing Field
Time: 8:00 A.M.- 8:00 P.M.
Date: Monday, Nov 11, 2019-Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019
Location: 5119 Jessie St, Mariposa, CA 95338
Event Info: The event is the perfect opportunity for all of us to remember and honor those who have become our heroes. It is an experience hard to describe, but never to be forgotten.
KINGS COUNTY
Event name: Veterans Day Festival & Stand Down
Time: 10:00 A.M.- 4:30 P.M.
Date: Monday, Nov 11, 2019
Location: Civic Park Downtown Hanford
Event Info: Car show, live music with Roadhouse, Houston Ave & Rollin' West & Rolling, Arts & Crafts, Military Closing Ceremony & Corn Hole Tournament.
Event name: Lemoore Veterans Day Parade
Time: 6:00 P.M.- 8:00 P.M.
Date: Monday, Nov 11, 2019
Location: D Street, Downtown Lemoore, CA.
Event Info: Parade in Downtown Lemoore.
TULARE COUNTY
Event name: Veterans Day Presentation and Parade Walk
Time: 9:00 A.M.- 10:15 A.M.
Date: Monday, Nov 11, 2019
Location: Visalia Public Cemetery, 1300 W Goshen Ave, Visalia, CA.
Event Info: Veteran celebration will include raising to the flag, sing along, and parade around the cemetery.
Event name: Porterville Veterans Day Parade
Time: 9:30 A.M.- 12:30 P.M.
Date: Monday, Nov 11, 2019
Location: Tulare County Stonewall Democrats
Event Info: 6th annual Veterans Day parade.
Event name: Veterans Day Pancake Breakfast
Time: 8:00 A.M.- 11:00 A.M.
Date: Monday, Nov 11, 2019
Location: Park Visalia, 3939 W. Walnut Ave, Visalia, CA
Event Info: Park Visalia Assisted Living and Memory Care will serve a free pancake breakfast for veterans. All veterans will receive a free complimentary breakfast as our way of saying "thank you" for their service.
