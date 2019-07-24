building a better chicago

New board game teaches teens how to interact with police

CHICAGO -- A new board game is helping teens stay on the right side of the law.

Chicago area criminal defense attorney April Preyar's "Trials & Triumph" teaches kids life skills, how to interact with police and about the criminal justice system.

"They can see themselves in the scenario so if they ever find themselves in that situation they know exactly what to do," said Preyar.

Preyar started out by posting videos on social media about how to interact with police.

Her mission now, is to teach teens and their families about the system and how to avoid getting caught up in it.

"Trials & Triumphs" features 54 real-life scenarios that Preyer drew from her nearly 20 years of experience.

As players move around the board, they navigate between the "world of possibilities" and the "world of trouble".

They'll eventually stumble across "flashing lights" which represent contact with law enforcement.

You win the game by getting out of the "world of trouble" with a clean slate and hopefully a few principles for life.

Preyar says she wants anyone who plays her game to walk away with an understanding that the truth isn't always just under the law.

"There are always three sides," she said. "My side, your side and the truth, and the truth often times never makes it into the courtroom."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventschicagobuilding a better chicagogamesjailpolice
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Charges dropped against Father Raul Diaz
Supreme Court allows use of Pentagon funds for border wall
Babies found dead in car; Father tells police he forgot
Cooling centers open in the Central Valley
Dinuba man found guilty of molesting 11-year-old girl multiple times
Suspected cocaine smugglers dump large bags overboard during Coast Guard chase
Show More
Brain-eating amoeba kills swimmer after visit to water park
Man arrested at JFK Airport, accused of trying to join Taliban
Deadly stings from bees, wasps, hornets increase over last 5 years
Vaping may have put 8 teens in hospital, doctors warn
Fresno to extend service hours of FAX buses
More TOP STORIES News