Break the Barriers putting on performance of 'The Nutcracker' at Warnors Theatre

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Local performers are bringing a holiday favorite, "The Nutcracker," to life.

At Break the Barriers, rehearsals are underway as the non-profit gets ready for its performance of the year.

However, this is a Nutcracker like no other.

"When you come in on you might not think a dancer with no feet can dance, but they can. Or somebody in a wheelchair or somebody that's on point, a professional dancer, would want to be in a performance like this. So it's celebrating ability with all ages, all shapes, all sizes, and great talent," said Break the Barriers founder Deby Hergenrader.

Hergendrader says this performance allows people to showcase their talents and abilities in a creative way.

The ballet is about a girl who befriends a nutcracker that comes to life on Christmas Eve and wages a battle against the evil Mouse King.

This year, they've also added culturally correct dancing.

"We're doing traditional ribbons, the silk flowers, and the fans so that's going to be very beautiful. Jimmy How is actually choreographing that and he comes from China. He's the performing arts director at Fresno City College," said Performing Arts Director Alicia Vigilia.

Traditional flamenco castanets and footwork were also taught to performers.

Armenian dance will also be incorporated into the acts.

Break the Barriers production will feature skilled ballerinas and aerialists and its International Performing Team.

More than 200 people are involved in the performance.

"Performing arts is supposed to move your emotions and they came in and wanted to be a part of it because they said no Nutcracker moves your emotions like this one," Hergenrader.

A theme of inclusion that's brought to life through these local performers.

You can catch Break The Barriers Nutcracker performance on Nov. 23. Showtimes are 2 pm and 5 pm. Tickets are $15 and available at Warnors Theatre.
