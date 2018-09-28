California's first underwater trail opens October 1st

Starting Monday...October 1st, the public will be able to experience California's first underwater trail.It'S devoted to showcasing Lake Tahoe's historic recreational watercraft and barges...resting below the surface of Emerald Bay.Scuba and snorkel diving visitors will be able to explore the underwater "trail" of historic features at several sites along the shoreline.Currently, divers have access to the Historic Barge Dive Site established by California State Parks in 1998.The department has never publicly released the location and information about three additional sites highlighted in this underwater trail until now.