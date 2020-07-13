Concerts at Big Fresno Fair canceled amid COVID-19 concerns, organizers say

FRESNO, Calif. -- Fairgoers will not be able to attend concerts at this year's Big Fresno Fair due to the coronavirus pandemic, organizers announced on Monday.The Table Mountain Concert Series at the Paul Paul Theater, which would've featured Becky G, Ezra Ray Hart, Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons and The Isley Brothers, has been canceled as Fresno County continues to see an increase of COVID-19.Big Fresno Fair officials say everyone who has purchased concert tickets will receive a refund. The refunds will be issued starting July 15 but could take up to ten days to clear.Concerts have not been approved to occur in California, and are apart of the final stage of Governor Gavin Newsom's four-phase plan for reopening the state. Businesses and events in stage four can open when a vaccine has been released or when the state has reached herd immunity.But on Monday, Newsom issued a rollback on businesses that were allowed to open, including in Fresno County, and ultimately bringing parts of the state back to stage two.Organizers said that they are still working with local health officials to hold a scaled-down version of the Big Fresno Fair this October.Anyone with questions on concert refunds can call 559-650-FAIR.