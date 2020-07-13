big fresno fair

Concerts at Big Fresno Fair canceled amid COVID-19 concerns, organizers say

Big Fresno Fair officials say everyone who has purchased concert tickets will receive a refund.
FRESNO, Calif. -- Fairgoers will not be able to attend concerts at this year's Big Fresno Fair due to the coronavirus pandemic, organizers announced on Monday.

The Table Mountain Concert Series at the Paul Paul Theater, which would've featured Becky G, Ezra Ray Hart, Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons and The Isley Brothers, has been canceled as Fresno County continues to see an increase of COVID-19.

Big Fresno Fair officials say everyone who has purchased concert tickets will receive a refund. The refunds will be issued starting July 15 but could take up to ten days to clear.

Concerts have not been approved to occur in California, and are apart of the final stage of Governor Gavin Newsom's four-phase plan for reopening the state. Businesses and events in stage four can open when a vaccine has been released or when the state has reached herd immunity.

But on Monday, Newsom issued a rollback on businesses that were allowed to open, including in Fresno County, and ultimately bringing parts of the state back to stage two.

Organizers said that they are still working with local health officials to hold a scaled-down version of the Big Fresno Fair this October.

Anyone with questions on concert refunds can call 559-650-FAIR.

For more news coverage on the coronavirus and COVID-19 go to ABC30.com/coronavirus
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsfresnoconcertbig fresno faircoronaviruseventscommunitycovid 19 pandemic
BIG FRESNO FAIR
Scaled-down Big Fresno Fair to be held this October
Event cancellations impact private security businesses
Food at Big Fresno Fair to be featured on Cooking Channel
Stop by at Fresno Fairgrounds for corn dogs, curly fries this weekend
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Newsom orders gyms, churches, other businesses to close indoor operations in most Central CA counties
Body found at Lake Piru believed to be Naya Rivera
Fresno restaurant owners see empty outdoor tables as temps reach triple digits
Pixley man arrested for sending lewd photos to 14-year-old on social media
Central California coronavirus cases
19-year-old severely injured after crash with semi-truck on Hwy 99 in Tulare Co.
Actress Kelly Preston dies at 57 after battle with breast cancer
Show More
Porterville students can return to campus or continue distance learning this fall
56 injured in fire aboard ship at Naval Base San Diego
Man drowns near Lewis Creek Trail in Madera County
States putting names of ousted police officers online
Trump to make some details about soldier's death public
More TOP STORIES News