Families receive turkeys just before Thanksgiving thanks to city program

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Families came out to Wesley United Methodist Church Tuesday morning to get the centerpiece of their Thanksgiving meal -- the turkey.For most, if it weren't for "Operation Gobble" their families would be having a much smaller meal."It means everything because I don't always have the funds to do what I need to do for my family during the holidays," said Antoinette Phelps. "It's wonderful to go somewhere like the church of the community and be accepted."Families were pre-selected for the donated turkeys. Many said it was another reason to be thankful this season.These families were already pre-selected and the donated turkeys are another reason to be thankful during this season."So this really does something, not only for my family but for families in the community," said Chip Manson.Manson was excited to receive a turkey but admitted he was also a bit nervous. It's the first time he will cook such a big bird."A little bit hesitant. I don't want to mess it up, or undercook it, or overcook it. I'm going to try my best. I'll go on YouTube and take a look," he said.Over 500 turkeys were given out for the third year of "Operation Gobble."Fresno City Council President Paul Caprioglio said he hopes it continues to grow each year."It makes me very, very happy. It makes my holiday worthwhile. It makes my heart warm," Caprioglio said. "I just can't you how important this is to me. I wish I had done this my entire term on the City Council."The turkeys came from Winco Foods. Meathead Movers brought the birds, as students and officers from the Fresno Police Department helped hand out the turkeys.