Fresno Chaffee Zoo prepares for next big exhibit

Crews are now preparing the infrastructure for the Chaffee Zoo's next big exhibit and the flamingos didn't seem to mind the noise."We're looking at a new species tor that area. The temestera which is false garial, which is a giant crocodile," said Otis Morris, Chief Operating Officer.The African Adventure exhibit has been a big hit with so many animals for families to enjoy.Some of the lions like to pose while others would rather take in a cat nap. And the chance to be able to feed the giraffes like Bala and Usuri is one too fun to pass up.Chief Operating Officer Otis Morris expects the Asia portion to be just as popular."That is our hope is that it will be as spectacular and as engaging and exciting," Morris said.The wart hogs don't know it yet but they'll be on the move. Work on the construction design on the new exhibit is almost finished."We will probably more than quadruple that space. It will be an awesome space for wart hogs and their activity," Morris said.Tortoises will join the wart hogs in the new space which should be open by the end of January.It's hoped the Kingdoms of Asia exhibit can open by the end of 2020.