Fresno State hosts 'Mathematics Day' to inspire female students

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Dozens of female students are taking math by storm.
On Saturday, the university's department of mathematics had high school and middle school female students interested in math participate in a daylong program with interactive mathematics activities.
Teachers also hosted different talks and career panel discussions.
Organizers say they want to encourage girls to consider jobs in mathematics and related fields.
