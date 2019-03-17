events

Fresno State hosts 'Mathematics Day' to inspire female students

Organizers say they want to encourage girls to consider jobs in mathematics and related fields.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Dozens of female students are taking math by storm.

On Saturday, the university's department of mathematics had high school and middle school female students interested in math participate in a daylong program with interactive mathematics activities.

Teachers also hosted different talks and career panel discussions.

