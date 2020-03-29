Coronavirus

Fresno Teachers Association hosting free online concert

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno Teachers Association is hosting an online concert to benefit the community.

The concert is streaming live on the group's Facebook page as well as on CMAC from 7 to 8 on Saturday night.

It will feature the local band 40 Watt Hype.

The concert is free but will include information for anyone who would like to donate.

Organizers say the money will help feed Fresno families by partnering with local restaurants and food trucks to provide 'grab and go' meals.

FTA has pledged to donate $10,000 to the cause and is asking the community to help in any way they can.

"There are three venues you can donate to - GoFundMe, Venmo and Cashapp - and what that money will be utilized for is to have food giveaways to supplement some of what Fresno Unified is doing so we hope to hit each of the seven different regions in Fresno Unified," says Manuel Bonilla of the FTA.
