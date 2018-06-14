SUMMER FUN

Fresno Unified opens pools for swimming and lessons during summer

Fresno Unified along with the City of Fresno PARCS Department will open six of its high school pools to the community, officials said. (KFSN)

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Fresno Unified along with the City of Fresno PARCS Department will open six of its high school pools to the community, officials said.

Swimming and swimming lessons will be held June 11th through August 3rd and the pools will be open from noon to 5 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays and in the afternoons Monday through Friday.



Officials said the joint program, Community Blue and Green Space, offers safe community access and programs during the summer with swimming and park activities at Fresno, Hoover, Edison, McLane, Bullard, and Sunnyside high schools.

The City of Fresno Parcs Department is offering swimming lessons at Fresno, Hoover, Sunnyside, and Bullard high schools. You can choose the location that works best for you. The cost is $75 for two weeks of 25-minute sessions. The city also offers scholarships for the children of families in need.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION ON SWIM LESSONS

Swimming will be free on Saturdays and Sundays, $1 on weekdays for children and $2 for adults.

For more information regarding hours and cost of lessons, call 621-2900 or click here.

Swimming and swimming lessons will be held June 11th through August 3rd.

