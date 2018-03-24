Fresno's biggest block party of the year

Thousands of people came together in downtown for FresYes Fest, A celebration of everything great in Fresno."If you are not out and you are not experiencing it than you are missing out on some of the best that Fresno has to offer," said attendee."Where else can you go out like this and make friends," said Douglas Knode."It's a celebration of everything that Fresno has to offer, culture, food," said Joshua Islas.The annual block party has a little bit of everything for everyone, live music, food, and even a fun zone with games like corn hole.And of course, there was plenty of drinks including a new IPA from Tioga Sequoia Brewing dedicated to champion Jose Ramirez called pride of the Valley."It is a different type of an IPA it is not bitter, it is fruity, citrusy and juicy," said Ramirez.This year they had to expand the party to accommodate all the fun."We have actually doubled in size, we have taken over the parking lot in the street and we've expanded Fulton all the way to Kern Street," said Ramirez.All the excitement brought out families like the Knodes."My family wanted to get together, we love to get together and have a good time and there is no better place to have a great time than right here," said Knode.