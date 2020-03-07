Fresno's First Mayors at Kearney Mansion

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- You have an opportunity to step back in time this month and learn about the early leadership of Fresno. The latest exhibition in the Kearney Mansion Museum Gallery is now open.The current exhibit is called "Fresno's Early Mayors" and details the colorful leadership and early history of Fresno. It shows the lives of Fresno's first eleven Mayors.In partnership with the Pop Laval Foundation, the Fresno County Historical Society presents retrospective through photographs, personal scrapbooks and other memorabilia.Every Friday, Saturday and Sunday in March the Kearney Mansion Museum Gallery will be open for tours.