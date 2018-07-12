The City of Fresno's Senior Hot Meal and Recreation Program is broadening it's spectrum to serve even more people.PARCS Community Service Division Manager Shaun Schaefer says this is the first time they'll be west of the 99, at Inspiration Park."That is an area of town that we really didn't have a geographic location, and now we have been able to pick one over there."Seniors over the age of 60 can now go to one of seven different locations across town to get a nutritious meal five days a week, but that's not all, they also get socialize with others.The program has proven very successful at the Ted C Wills Community Center. Schaefer says on a busy day they serve up to 70 seniors at that location."When seniors are on a fixed income and money is tight, this is something that is very affordable, free of charge, and it is something that they really look forward to."Luis Medel, 72, says the program has given him and so many others a shoulder to lean on."When you get to this age, you have very limited income in this is no doubt a big help for a lot of people."For Linda Dashjit going to the center is like visiting family members home."We hug each other when we come in if I haven't seen anybody I go give them a hug because I love to give hugs."It also gives seniors a break from the heat."It is good for us seniors to be at a place like this because we're having fun, but we are also being cool," said Dashjit.Seniors can take advantage of the program at Inspiration Park and the other centers Monday through Friday from 9 am until 1 pm.