Fruit trail bus gets ready for it's second ride through Fresno County

This weekend only you can enjoy the Fresno County Fruit Trail in a different way.

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
This weekend only you can enjoy the Fresno County Fruit Trail in a different way.

This Saturday you can hitch a ride on the second annual fruit trial bus. The bus takes off early in the morning and visits local wineries and fruit farms-- you also get to enjoy guided tours.

It costs $65 to get a seat which includes breakfast and lunch as well as tasting's and a homemade dessert you get to take home.

The bus departs this Saturday at 9:00 a.m.

For more information on how to get a ticket call (559) 875-4575.

This Saturday you can hitch a ride on the second annual fruit trial bus.

