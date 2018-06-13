Fruit trail bus gets ready for it's second ride through Fresno County

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --This weekend only you can enjoy the Fresno County Fruit Trail in a different way.
This Saturday you can hitch a ride on the second annual fruit trial bus. The bus takes off early in the morning and visits local wineries and fruit farms-- you also get to enjoy guided tours.
It costs $65 to get a seat which includes breakfast and lunch as well as tasting's and a homemade dessert you get to take home.
The bus departs this Saturday at 9:00 a.m.
For more information on how to get a ticket call (559) 875-4575.