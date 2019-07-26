Get ready for Fresno's very own Book Bus

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Every book has a story to tell.
"I think there's something nice about having the touch of your own personal book," says Anna Lackey.
Lackey is the owner and creator of the Book Bus in Fresno.
The Fresno State English major loves to read and loves books - so much so, she's launched her own business to bring fiction and non-fiction works to others.
Lackey says she sees a need in the Central Valley.
"We know Fresno doesn't have a large number of bookstores compared to the amount of people, so it was important to me to have a way for it to be more convenient and a lot cheaper because bookstore prices can be way out of people's budgets," Lackey says.
The college student started her business by hosting pop-ups and selling books locally.
She started fundraising through Patreon, an online funding website where people can subscribe and financially support her efforts.
"We have a variety of rewards, so it will let people know when the events are happening sooner all the way up to early access to things as well as coupons. We'll take all of the money we earn from that subscription and it will go directly back into the bus," she explains.
Lackey is hoping to raise enough money to go from pop-up events to selling books on her bus across the Valley.
The college student is also accepting book donations to help fill the Book Bus shelves.
Lackey says while we live in a fast-paced world and many of us are on our screens, books can fuel our imagination and help our minds stay sharp, no matter our age.
You can catch up with the Book Bus and browse their selections. Their next event is August 1 at Common Space in Downtown Fresno and the next one is on August 3 in Clovis at the Foundry.
