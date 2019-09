FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- One of the Valley's favorite October traditions is back open this weekend.The Hillcrest Pumpkin Patch is ready for Halloween season.You can wander the patch or book hay rides and picnics from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. every weekend until October 27.For the first two weekends, it costs $5 per carload and it goes up to $10 a carload after that.