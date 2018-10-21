Hundreds gather at Woodward Park for annual AIDS Walk

Hundreds slipped on their running shoes and turned out for the annual Fresno AIDS Walk.It stepped off around 10 a.m. at Woodward Park.The run and walk are put on by Westcare California to support The Living Room--their AIDS and HIV support program.Before the event kicked off the group had an opportunity to warm up to Zumba.Names were also read of dozens who lost their lives to AIDS. 53 percent of all new cases in Fresno County are Latino or Hispanic.Officials say health education among the youth is the best step toward disease prevention.