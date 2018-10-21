AIDS WALK

Hundreds gather at Woodward Park for annual AIDS Walk

EMBED </>More Videos

Before the event kicked off the group had an opportunity to warm up to Zumba.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Hundreds slipped on their running shoes and turned out for the annual Fresno AIDS Walk.

It stepped off around 10 a.m. at Woodward Park.

The run and walk are put on by Westcare California to support The Living Room--their AIDS and HIV support program.

Before the event kicked off the group had an opportunity to warm up to Zumba.

Names were also read of dozens who lost their lives to AIDS. 53 percent of all new cases in Fresno County are Latino or Hispanic.

Officials say health education among the youth is the best step toward disease prevention.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsHIVAIDS WalkAIDShealth
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
AIDS WALK
Your Weekend
Your Weekend
AIDS Walk at Woodward Park
More AIDS Walk
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Saint Agnes fashion show raises money for women's day shelter
Celebration draws thousands to downtown Fresno, grand opening anniversary
Clovis kids give some Fresno neighborhoods extreme makeover
Dozens of families take a trip back in time for 29th Annual Civil War Reenactment
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Man found dead inside vacant home in Southeast Fresno
Son's desperate plea to public after mom struck by hit-and-run driver
Fresno State nursing students provide free healthcare services for underserved communities
Southwest plane diverted over unwanted game of 'footsie'
Amy Schumer boycotts Super Bowl in support of Kaepernick
Video shows officer punching 14-year-old girl during arrest
VIDEO: Paula Abdul falls head-first off stage during show
Local business offering spook-tacular fun
Show More
Fire destroys Visalia home, damages second
The Garden of Innocence lays to rest two babies who died without families
Powerball jackpot climbs to $620 million after no winner
Pizza shop manager drives 7 hours for delivery to dying man
9-year-old patient steals Pharrell Williams' heart at CHLA gala
More News