Jurassic Tour offers Valley families a unique experience this weekend

A huge dinosaur exhibit is about to be unveiled here in the Valley over the weekend!!

Take a prehistoric journey and discover the dinosaurs who ruled the earth more than 150 million years ago!

The Jurassic Tour dinosaur exhibit is about to be unveiled here in the Valley over the weekend.

Preparations are underway at the Big Fresno Fairgrounds.

The same show is happening at the Visalia Convention Center.

The main exhibit features more than 50 life-size ultra-realistic dinosaurs.

There will be interactive exhibits and courageous kids can ride a 12- foot animatronic T-Rex or Triceratops.

There's also a fossil dig where young paleontologists can dig up ancient bones.

Kids can also experience 9-D Virtual Reality Rides, a Jurassic Themed Bounce area with dinosaur inflatable bounce houses and much more.

The show runs from Saturday through Monday at both locations.

Ticket prices start at $23 per person.

For more information click here.
