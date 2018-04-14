LATINO LIFE

Latino Life: Former Farmworker Turned Pro Baseball Player and Professor Writes Book

Ir?n Barrera grew up in the small town of Avenal in the Central Valley.

Aurora Diaz
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Irán Barrera grew up in the small town of Avenal in the Central Valley.

Hard work was part of his everyday life as he and his family worked in the local agricultural fields. Young Irán also had a love for baseball, playing in little leagues and dreaming of one day making it in the big leagues.

He ended up walking on the Fresno City College team and playing for Long Beach State. Barrera later signed on with the Toronto Blue Jays. Injuries cut his pro baseball career short and he is now an associate professor in the Department of Social Work at Fresno State.

Dr. Barrera (as he is now known) has written a book called The Glove. While the vivid illustrations may lead you to believe it's just a book about baseball, the themes of hope, perseverance and paying it forward come through.

He recently sat down with Latino Life host Graciela Moreno to talk about his book and the inspiration behind it.

Watch the Latino Life video for more on his story. Information on his work on his website.
