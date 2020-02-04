Light-House expands to help more women in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- "My vision is to put a pullout hideabed loveseat here, a chair, and I have a little closet here," said Vikki Luna, founder of Light-House Recovery Program, as she looked around a new studio apartment.Luna is feeling blessed, after an answer to prayer, came true."Our sober living was jam-packed, and we did not have a transitional complex or housing structure to send our women to for the next steps to independence. So we decided we needed or get our own," Luna said.The downtown Fresno non-profit was able to raise enough money and get enough donated items to purchase a six-plex in central Fresno.While the building still needs new items like windows and garage doors, the organization is thankful for a new housing option for its graduates."They are thrilled. From coming from a place of despair and homelessness and not having anything to being covered in shame and guilt, to becoming sober to becoming employed to having a savings account to buying your own vehicle to having your own home," Luna said.The unit is being called the bridge. The Light-House program requires that the women work."They're learning how to build a business, entrepreneurship skills, customer service," Luna said.The program has expanded from coffee to the Light-wear. The clothing is being sold at several boutiques including Couture New York in Fig Garden Village.Each shirt tells the story of a woman who made it."We're changing the next generation, generations ongoing because we're helping mom, no one can replace a mother," Luna said.A light they're hoping to shine everywhere.In addition to this clothing line and housing, The Light-House Recovery hopes to one day have a daycare center and thrift store to help women and our community.