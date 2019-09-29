VIDEO: Local photographers help kids who are sick, injured or have special needs shine

Children who are sick, injured or have special needs are getting the star treatment!
Local photographers are donating their time to give kids a chance to shine.
In a special Children First-Localish collaboration, we introduce you to the Sweet Nectar Society.
Their team of photographers come in and provide the families of these children with an outfit for the session, then do a full photography session for them.
All the families receive a bound book with pictures from their session and an online gallery that they can download.
