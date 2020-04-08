community

Maya Cinemas in Fresno offering large popcorn, candy for pick-up

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Movies at home might not be the same as on the big screen, but there's no reason you can't have fresh movie popcorn!

Starting Wednesday, Maya Cinemas Theater by Fresno State will offer fresh popcorn and concession snacks with no-contact pick-up.

Popcorn is freshly popped at the theater. You can purchase a two-gallon to-go popcorn bag and two large candies for $12.

Orders are offered every Wednesday, Friday and Saturday. Phone orders and payment will be accepted from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and curbside pick-ups will run from 2 p.m to 5 p.m.

Pick-ups will be set in 15-minute blocks to eliminate crowds. No cash payments will be accepted.
