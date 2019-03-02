New unique indoor playground opens in Northeast Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- At Kids Play Cafe in Northeast Fresno, it's all fun all the time. Children can jump in a ball pit, go down slides or ride on toy cars, there is even a space for children under 2-years-old. They can play in four different spaces and socialize while mom and dad sip on some coffee. The cafe is open concept meaning parents can keep an eye on their children at all times."There really is no place where you can go to breakfast, lunch, and dinner, grab something to eat, while your little ones are enjoying themselves," said owner Ana Salmanyan. "Most of the time it is a struggle."Salmanyan said there is nothing like it in the Central Valley. What she said sets it apart from others, is the food offerings. Their menu caters to all ages. Adults also have their own lounge area."Sometimes us moms are at home and we get so wrapped up in the routine of our days that we forget, we also need friends," she said.She came up with the idea 8 years ago. Salmanyan could not find a place where she could take her three kids for lunch that was enjoyable for all of them. She took it upon herself to create one."Everywhere you go, you just constantly have to be disciplining your children," she said. "Do not be loud, sit still, so I wanted to create a place that can go free with my kids, so I can enjoy myself, while my kids are enjoying themselves as well."Admission is $12 per child and parents get in free. They also offer a monthly membership for about $50. Kids Play Cafe opens to the public this Saturday at three in the afternoon