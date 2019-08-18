Community & Events

Teacups ride returns to Playland in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Some people took a walk down memory lane today at Storyland-Playland after the amusement park brought back a popular ride.

Guests rode in the six teacups, circling around and around on the ride's return run shipped all the way from Italy.

The first 200 families to ride this weekend received a certificate to commemorate the historic occasion.

"The teacups provide the most vibrant memories for people of their childhood, thousands of people have been coming to tell us about their memories of when they were a kid and can't wait to bring the kids and grandkids down here to the teacups," said employee Laurel Boylan. "So I mean out of all the rides, the teacups have the most sentimental values, and this is just a huge day for Fresno."

Admission into Playland is free. Guests can buy an unlimited ride wristband for $20 or pay $3 for one ride.
