Try some creative twists on mac and cheese at Fresno Street Eats this Friday

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Food trucks will be lined up in downtown Fresno for another edition of Fresno Street Eats.Friday night's theme is Mac and Cheese. You can expect creative twists on the yummy comfort food from some of your favorite food trucks.Greek N More will offer what it calls "The Impastable Cone," which is grilled lamb mac and cheese wrapped in a cone.Where's the Food will offer "Mac-Lovin' Fries," which has crispy fries and shredded cheese topped with creamy mac and cheese, slow-roasted shredded pork, bacon and BBQ sauce.It's all taking place at Tioga-Sequoia Brewing Company on Friday from 5 p.m. to 10 pm.Admission is free.