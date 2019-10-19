community

Two farms celebrate fall by inviting public to their property

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Beautiful flowers are grown at Sweet Thistle Farms in Fresno County.

"There's a huge disconnect and people will say how big is your farm and I'll say an acre and they say oh that's not a farm. I say we put every seed in the ground and then have to tend to it," said Sweet Thistle Farms owner Sarah Reynolds.

The u-pick farm, which added pumpkins of all sizes and shapes to its pickings.

"This weekend our pumpkin patch is open we have 12 different varieties of pumpkins that we've grown. We planted them Fourth of July and some are still growing but they're ready to be cut," Reynolds said.

Sweet Thistle Farms is located at Rocky Oats.

The two female-owned business are located on one site.

This weekend, they will combine forces for a unique fall festival and open to the public.

Rocky Oats will celebrate its own year anniversary. They are a farmstead artisan creamery making a variety of cheese.

"So we had six and it was like what do you do with goats? I decided I like cheese so I started making cheese," said Margie Weber with Rocky Oats Goat Creamery.

Margie Weber says they sell a variety of cheese at local farmer's markets.

The retired nurse says she enjoys spending time out on the farm and want others to see it to.

"The goats are great because they're friendly and they're fun and easy to handle," Weber said.

Kids and adults can get a chance to see the goats and try out the cheese.

Pumpkins are $2 to $12.

Clovis Kiwanis will be serving burgers and brews.

It's a unique farm experience bringing people together.

You can celebrate the one year anniversary, see goats and even pick pumpkins. The event is Saturday at the fame near Shaw and Academy from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
