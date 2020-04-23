South Valley dairy hosting no-limit "dairy drive-thru" in Hanford

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A South Valley dairy is offering no limits on milk purchases at a "dairy drive-thru" in Hanford on Thursday.Rosa Brothers Dairy is hosting the drive-thru event from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday, April 23, according to a post on their Facebook page. People in attendance will be able to purchase as much milk and ice cream as they want, with no limits set on how much people can buy.The drive-thru is being held on the southeast corner of Highway 198 and 1 1/2 Avenue in Hanford and also feature eggs, bread, cheese and bacon.The first ten customers will also get a free pint of Super Premium Ice Cream with their purchase.The family-owned dairy operates out of Tulare and Hanford.