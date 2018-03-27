Valley students giving up Spring Break to give back to the community

Middle and high school students are getting shuttled off to different parts of Fresno to help the community. They are making a change by painting faces and playing kickball.Senior Zabdi Beltran said, "It is a good experience taking time out of your life to do something that is good."This is just a small glimpse into Camp Breakaway organized by the Peoples Church.Student Ministries Pastor Abdiel Pagan said, "I think the most valuable thing about all of this is that it opens the eyes of our students to see this, and it inspires them to want to make a difference and be the difference."For the rest of the week, more than 300 students from nine Valley churches will spend their spring break in these tents. They will come together for worship and to volunteer around the city their day starts earlySophomore Logan Lewis said, "Wake up, go to a chapel in the morning, have some worship, then we come out here."Some of their efforts include cleanup, but it's the time spent with children that leaves a lasting impact."It makes me feel good about myself knowing that little kids look up to you," said Beltran.It's too late to sign up for the camp this year, but parents will be able to sign their kids up at the beginning of next year.