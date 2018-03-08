Valley students shave heads for a good cause

Some valley high school students in spent their lunch hour on Thursday buzzing over a good cause.Clovis North students and teachers committed to shaving their hair off for the Saint Baldrick's Foundation.This is something that's been done on campus for the past eight years.All male donors buzzed all of their hair off, while there were 34 girls with long locks who cut at least eight inches from their hair."It's just a great way to share with the community the love we have and the admiration we have for those with childhood cancer who are suffering and this is our way of trying to show them that we care," said student Camille Brumm.The student's goal this year is to raise $20,000. Organizers are still adding up how much money was donated.Since they started this fundraiser in 2010 the school has raised more than $100,000.