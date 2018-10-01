HONOR FLIGHT

Valley veterans take the flight of a lifetime

68 Valley veterans prepared for the trip of a lifetime, as the Central Valley honor flight took off for its final flight of the year from the Fresno Yosemite International Airport.

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Local veterans are on their way to the trip of a lifetime.

The Central Valley Honor flight took off for its final flight of the year.

Bagpipes played earlier this morning at the Fresno Yosemite International Airport as 68 Valley veterans boarded their plane to the nation's capital.
This group consists of veterans ranging from World War II to the Vietnam War.

Some of them are going to Washington D.C. for the first time, while for others it'll be a welcomed trip back to the capital.

"I was stationed in Washington D.C. I know, and I have a son that lives there, he lives in Virginia, so I have visited him several times and then we went to Washington and saw the sights again. So I'm looking forward to going back again. It's a great town for liberty I tell you that," World War II vet. Dolores Julia Brennan said.

The veterans will return to the Valley on Wednesday, Oct. 3 at 6 p.m. People are encouraged to come out and give them a warm welcome home.
